ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Thanks to new legislation PROPOSED by County Executive Ryan McMahon, senior citizens in Onondaga County may receive some relief on property tax rates.

With the current Senior STAR Property Tax Exemption, seniors who make $29k or less per year in income receive a 50% exemption on property tax. Under McMahon’s new proposal, seniors who make $50k or less per year would be eligible for a 50% exemption.

Afterward, each additional $1,000 approximately of income results in a 5% lower exemption. So, a senior making between $50,000.01 and $50,999.99 per year will receive a 45% exemption.

A chart showing the different income brackets, and the correlating exemption percentage, was released by McMahon’s office:

Courtesy of the Office of County Executive Ryan McMahon

This exemption would be in addition to the Enhanced/Senior STAR exemption, and Onondaga County will work to inform those who are eligible to apply, according to McMahon’s office. In order to apply, seniors will need to go to their local town or city’s assessor’s office.

With this new legislation, McMahon believes it will help 15,000 seniors living in the county stay in their homes. The Ways and Means Committee of the Onondaga County Legislature will discuss this new legislation proposal at their next scheduled meeting.