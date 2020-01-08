New proposal for warehouse and distribution center in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While neighbors in Onondaga County are still waiting to learn who’s going to take over that warehouse in Clay, there’s already another one proposed for DeWitt.

This time, it’s a different developer, one out of Buffalo looking to fill a vacant lot on Kirkville Road. The plans reached Andrew Worden, the Director of Planning and Zoning for DeWitt, last month. It’s a proposal to build a 112,000-square foot warehouse and distribution center, also allowing for office space.

A national logistics company is working through the developer to make their renderings come to life.

“This particular project could be something very special for DeWitt and you never know what’s going to be spinning off of this in the future,” Worden said.

The lot sits at 6834 Kirkville Road. If you’re heading north on 481, it’s right off of the Kirkville exit on the right-hand side. The land is currently owned by Widewaters Group in DeWitt. But according to Worden, it’s already zoned properly for exactly what the developer is looking for.

Worden says Widewaters bought the property decades ago, ready to make it into an office space. But that fell through and for decades, there have been no bites on a tenant. This could finally change the game.

But Worden knows that a few things need to be considered before digging a shovel into the ground. There are state wetlands on the property and the developer wants to build a new road for another entrance. The town also wants to make sure the building is easy on the eye from the outside looking in.

“We think that this is a nice project for the town. It’s a good location. It keeps traffic away from the residential areas for the most part,” Worden said.

Worden says he has no idea whether or not this project has anything to do with the Clay warehouse. The whole plan will be presented to the DeWitt Town Planning Board Thursday, Jan. 9th at 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Town Hall.

