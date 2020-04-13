Live Now
Evening coronavirus update
New, rapid COVID-19 test comes to St. Joseph’s and Crouse Hospitals for some patients

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lawmakers and healthcare professionals keep saying it, the real key to getting out in front of COVID-19 is more and quicker testing.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Crouse Hospital will have the resources for limited rapid testing.

There’s not an unlimited supply of tests, so right now they’re only for people considered “priority one,” which include the following:

  • Hospitalized patients
  • Emergency Department patients
  • Healthcare workers with symptoms

With a two-hour turnaround time, the rapid test could make a difference in limiting the spread.

The CEO of the Lab Alliance of Central New York (LACNY), Anne Marie Mullin, tells NewsChannel 9 they have been trying to bring this test here since March 10. The kits arrived last week and the staff is ready.

It’s a nasal swab that will be taken right at St. Joseph’s or Crouse. It will then be sent up the road to a LACNY lab in Liverpool for testing.

“We’re able to test locally and get the results sooner and let patients know sooner whether they have it or not so they can get the medical treatment they need sooner rather than later,” said Dr. Brando Cobanov, Laboratory Director at St. Joseph’s Health.

The faster tests help our neighbors get the treatment they need faster, while also helping to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“The sooner a healthcare provider knows whether the patient is positive for COVID the better, in terms of being able to identify anybody that they’ve possibly been in contact with,” said Mullin.

Upstate University Hospital already has its own rapid test but it’s for a limited number of people under special circumstances.

Hospitals and healthcare professionals are still asking people to call their primary care physician before going to the emergency room if they think they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

