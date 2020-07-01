New Regional CEO For American Red Cross

While he’s no stranger to the organization, Kevin Coffey has been named regional Chief Executive Officer for the Eastern New York region at American Red Cross. “Emergencies don’t stop during a pandemic” says Coffey, and while the need for blood is urgent The American Red Cross is teaming up with NewsChannel 9 for the annual ‘Holiday Heroes Blood Drive’.

To help ‘Holiday Heroes Blood Drive’ will be taking place 10am-4pm at the NYS Fairgrounds Exposition Center starting Thursday July 2 – July 9. To schedule an appointment to give blood visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-RED-CROSS