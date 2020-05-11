New requirements put in place to increase safety within nursing homes

(WSYR-TV) — Starting on Monday, nursing home staff are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.
The goal is to set up protections for older adults who are living in nursing homes, which have been a known hotspot for the virus.
Hospitals cannot release COVID-19 patients back to their nursing home until they test negative.
Visitation will be limited to end-of-life visits only. If nursing homes do not comply, they risk losing their licenses.
