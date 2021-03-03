New restaurant coming to the food court at Destiny USA

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Destiny USA

FILE PHOTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA announced Wednesday that a new dining option will soon be available at the food court.

Sake Japan is expected to open later this spring. It will be located in the food court next to Arby’s.

“We are excited to announce the opening of Sake Japan,” said Destiny USA Director of Marketing Nikita Jankowski. “Based on the positive feedback we’ve been hearing from our guests, it will definitely complement and add to our diversified culinary mix.”

According to Destiny USA, Sake Japan will offer hibachi, teriyaki, bento, and ramen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area