SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new restaurant is set to open in Syracuse this summer, taking over the old home of “The Mission”. The restaurant “Oh My Darling” and the bar “The Fitz” making the project’s announcement on social media.

A California Tex-Mex restaurant named “Luna Loca” will be opening in a matter of months. The owners say they wanted to preserve the special and historic space “The Mission” holds in the city.

They are currently hiring for all positions.