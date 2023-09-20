SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re visiting Destiny USA anytime soon, you’ll have a new food option to try in the food court.

New to the Destiny USA food court, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill is now open on Level 2 for mall-goers to enjoy fresh Mediterranean cuisine.

Rachel’s offers Mediterranean cuisine with a focus on convenience and taste.

“This location marks the second opening of Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill in Syracuse and offers Destiny USA guests a new way to enjoy fresh, delicious food,” stated Destiny USA.

Courtesy of Destiny USA

To celebrate the grand opening, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill will be offering a free order of fries with your first order today, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill at Destiny USA,” said Alannah Gallagher, Director of Marketing at Destiny USA, “The addition of vibrant, healthful Mediterranean flavors to the Food Court tenant mix further diversifies our guest offerings.”

For more information on Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill and Destiny USA, please visit DestinyUSA.com.