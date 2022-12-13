View from Clinton Square with the The Soldier’s and Sailor’s Monument, The State Tower Building and the Gridley Building from Clinton Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those of you who remember the restaurant, Today’s Special, let me introduce you to, Storys.

Storys will be going into The State Tower Building , where Today’s Special used to be.

Owner, Jose Morales, has been in the food service for 16 years, working in all different aspects of the industry. He began as dishwasher, then head chef, and now, owner.

(Owner Jose Morales/The State Tower Building.)

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Storys will serve breakfast and lunch.

According to the State Tower Building, Jose will be creating a fun menu with a fresh take on breakfast and lunch, making for a delicious experience you will not want to miss.

“It has been an amazing opportunity to serve the community for so long and I am thrilled to be owner of my own place and will bring my background and personality into the dishes I create and the way I run my business,” said Morales.

Storys has yet to announce an official grand opening date.

However, The State Tower Building is excited to welcome Storys to their property as they will be able to provide for the tenants and the Hanover Square neighbors as well.

Be sure to be on the lookout for the grand opening and follow the progress on their Facebook, and Instagram.