New riverdock coming to Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a new riverdock will be installed along the city’s west linear riverwalk.

The docking area will be used to make it easier to pull boats into the city from Lake Ontario and encourage more travel into the Oswego Harbor.

The $190,000 project will be partially funded through a state and local waterfront revitalization plan. The construction will last about a month.

