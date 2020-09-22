New riverdock coming to Oswego

Rain has been very tough to come by across Central New York this September as we all know. It’s been the driest September on record in Syracuse to this point which is great for outdoor activities, but there are some that are hoping for a significant rainfall soon!

The jet stream winds aloft that control the movement of the storm systems and air masses will hang out to the north of us over the next several days allowing unseasonably warm temperatures to develop and mainly dry conditions to continue into the start of the weekend.