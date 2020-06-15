New Rock Cut Road transfer station open–but just for commercial traffic

JAMESVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A newly built Rock Cut road transfer station opened Monday in Jamesville, and the Onondaga Resource Recovery Agency reports the new facility is compliant with all the latest environmental regulations.

However, the new facility is only currently open to commercial customers.

Residential users will continue to have to bring their trash to the Ley Creek transfer station off of 7th North Street in the Town of Salina.

OCRRA says it is looking at options for improved residential service.

Commercial customers and small businesses who need their vehicles to be weighed on a scale must use the new Rock Cut Road facility, because the scales at Ley Creek are no longer in service.

Commercial customers who do not go over a scale will be phased in at Rock Cut Road during July.

On August 6, the Ley Creek site will change its hours from Monday through Friday to Thursday through Saturday.

Rock Cut Road Transfer Station – Commercial Vehicles Only

5808 Rock Cut Road, Jamesville

Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:30 am – 1:30 pm.

Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Ley Creek Transfer Station – Until August 5

5158 Ley Creek Drive, Liverpool

Monday – Friday, 6:30 am – 1:30 pm.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Ley Creek Transfer Station – Starting August 6 – Residential Vehicles ONLY 5158 Ley Creek Drive, Liverpool

New Schedule: Thursday – Friday, 6:30 am – 1:30 pm.

New Day: Saturday, 8:00 am – 11:30 am.

Closed Sunday.

