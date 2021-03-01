New Roots Charter School in Ithaca honored for environmentally-friendly practices

(WSYR-TV) — New Roots Charter School in Ithaca is being honored as a New York State Green Ribbon School.

These schools are New York’s nominees for the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools (ED-GRS) program distinction.

New Roots Charter School is being recognized for its whole-school model to fully integrate the core practices of education for a sustainable future. Using both traditional and innovative curriculum areas, students are supported in learning actively, thinking critically, and solving problems creatively and collaboratively.

Students, educators, and staff are reducing the environmental impacts through transparent monitoring of energy and water use and a comprehensive recycling and composting program. A Farm-to-School Program provides a free, healthy breakfast and lunch for every student and staff member, emphasizing regional and organic whole foods.

“The Board and I commend the students, educators and staff in these schools for their commitment to improving their communities and working to build a cleaner, safer environment for all,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said. “Recent natural disasters have shown that environmental responsibility is imperative for our planet and our next generation. These schools are not only setting an example for their students, they are setting an example for their community and schools across the state.”

“To be honored here in New York and nominated for this prestigious national award is truly an outstanding achievement and I congratulate staff, students, and school board for their commitment to creating sustainable and healthy school communities,” State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said. “It’s inspiring these students are committed to creating a cleaner, greener environment and they are positioned to be our future environmental and clean energy leaders.”

The ED-GRS program recognizes schools where staff, students, officials, and communities have worked together to produce energy-efficient, sustainable and healthy school environments and to ensure the environmental literacy of graduates. The recognition award is part of a larger USDE effort to identify and disseminate knowledge about practices proven to result in improved student engagement, academic achievement, graduation rates, and workforce preparedness, as well as a government-wide goal to increase energy independence and economic security.

The Green Ribbon Schools recognition award is given to schools that have demonstrated high achievement in all three ED-GRS Pillars:

Reduce environmental impact and costs; Improve the health and wellness of schools, students, and staff; and Provide effective environmental and sustainability education.

The Scarsdale Middle School in Scarsdale, New York and the Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness (PS90) in Brooklyn were also honored.

Honorees of the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools competition will be announced in a ceremony held in Washington DC this fall.

For more information on the program, please visit the NYS Green Ribbon Schools website.