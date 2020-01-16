New safety measures at Syracuse University

Posted:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — As promised, some new safety measures have been put in place at Syracuse University’s Campus, in response to student demands and protests over racist incidents.

Below are the new safety measures that are going in place to start the spring semester.

  • Residential Community Safety Officers are now in all residence halls 24 hours a day. All students and guests will be required to show their SU I.D. every time they enter.
  • Changes have also been made to the residential housing policy pertaining to overnight and short-term guests and minors.
  • The bus and shuttle schedule has been simplified to make it easier to identify transportation options, especially during evening and late-night hours. New this semester are the ’Cuse Trolleys! These replace the Birnie Bus routes.
  • The installation of additional neighborhood cameras continues.

Stay Connected