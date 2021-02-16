New seafood restaurant coming to Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new seafood restaurant is coming to Destiny USA.
Destiny USA announced their newest restaurant, named Aloha Krab, on Twitter Tuesday.
According to their tweet, the restaurant will offer “an array of authentic seafood dishes and modern cuisine.”
The location is set to open up sometime this summer. It will be located on the First Level across from Panera Bread.
