New seafood restaurant coming to Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new seafood restaurant is coming to Destiny USA.

Destiny USA announced their newest restaurant, named Aloha Krab, on Twitter Tuesday.

Say “aloha” to Destiny USA’s newest restaurant! 🦐 🍽️



Offering an array of authentic seafood dishes and modern cuisine, Aloha Krab HQ will be opening a new location at Destiny USA this summer. 🦀



Aloha Krab will be located on the First Level, across from Panera Bread.

According to their tweet, the restaurant will offer “an array of authentic seafood dishes and modern cuisine.”

The location is set to open up sometime this summer. It will be located on the First Level across from Panera Bread.