New seats among improvements at Landmark Theatre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s empty now, but soon the Landmark Theatre will re-open. While the seats aren’t the main attraction, they’ve gotten a lot of attention lately.

“So we’ve been busy all summer replacing the seats,” said Landmark Theatre Executive Director Mike Intaglietta. “They’re just about complete. We’ve installed some new wheelchair accessible seating. All the seating should be much more comfortable.”

To ensure it still has some of its old flare, they’ve kept the arm rests and decorative aisle ends. Crews are now putting on the finishing touches. There’s work beyond the auditorium too.

“The marquee is ready for its new signage. We’re just waiting for that to be mobilized,” Intaglietta added, “We had a lot of remedial work that we had to do, some things you won’t notice but will obviously affect our quality of life. We had to replace all of our original galvanized steel plumbing. We improved the air filtration system.”

Restoration work is also underway in the lobby. It’s all part of a $2 million capital improvement grant from the state along with other funding and donations. All work to ensure it’s here for generations to come.

“The fact that we almost lost this building to become a parking lot and instead the community said ‘no, we want the theatre,’ rallied together, built the support necessary in order to save the theatre and to keep it going,” Intaglietta said.

Work on the 93-year-old theatre is expected to be complete around September 26.

The original seats are available to purchase. You can learn more here.

You can learn more about upcoming shows here.