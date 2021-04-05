New security detail begins patrolling Skyline Apartments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, a new security team will begin patrolling at the Skyline Apartments. This comes more than two weeks after the murder of Connie Tuori, 93.

Tenants at the apartment building have outlined 10 immediate steps that owners Green National need to take to improve living conditions, including installing security equipment and reviewing tenants’ criminal activity to determine if eviction proceedings are necessary. They say they are hoping for change after years of empty promises.

“It makes me angry because if I just cry and pray, nothing gets done, but if I get angry, at least I’m out with other people who are angry and doing something positive,” said Linda Cramer, who has lived at Skyline for 14 years.

Victoria Afet, 23, is facing murder charges in connection with Turoi’s death.

Green National has a hearing in May to determine if they’ve followed the new rules or if further action needs to be taken against them.