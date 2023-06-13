SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Flying can be a stressful process, especially when you’re worried one of your items isn’t allowed to pass through TSA security.

That’s why Syracuse Hancock International Airport is rolling out “Flippit” or a way for passengers to send themselves items that can’t pass through the checkpoint.

Richard Cacciato, co-founder of Flippit, explained to NewsChannel 9 how it works.

“They can put their item in the envelope, seal the envelope, and then tear off this receipt. And drop the item off in our drop box,” said Cacciato.

“Then they go to the gate. And once they get to the gate and once they’re calm and stress free they pull out their smart phone, they scan the q-r code on the receipt like this, tap on the link that appears and basically they can go through the process of telling us what kind of item it is, opting in to text messages and paying and if they pay using a mobile paying system they don’t have to enter any data or anything and it literally takes 20 seconds.”

It costs 29 dollars per envelope to send your items back to yourself through Flippit. It gets to your destination seven to ten days after its shipped or can be expedited.