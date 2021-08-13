NEW: Severe T-Storm Watch issued for Central New York Friday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Central New York until 11 pm Friday.

An approaching cold front will continue to produce rain and storms this evening across all of Central New York.

The greatest threat from storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 60 mph, and heavy rain. Some hail is possible as well.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.