GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The NYS fairgrounds are now smoke-free, legal substances are only allowed in six designated smoking areas around the perimeter of the fairgrounds during the NYS Fair this year.

It’s a change from years past when smoking was allowed anywhere outdoors and it’s a welcomed change for the Paulman family.

Father, Jason Paulman travels to the NYS Fair every year with his wife and three kids from Horseheads.

“When we were walking around just now we noticed that and she made a comment and we thought that was a really great idea. Before you’d always kinda smell it throughout the whole place now it’s just over here, you can avoid it if you have to,” Paulman said.

It’s an important safety measure for the Paulman’s who try to keep their kids away from smoke, but in the first few days of the Fair, the NewsChannel 9 team noticed not all fairgoers were complying with the new rule.

So we went to Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey to ask if anyone is enforcing the rule.

“Yeah, our staff, we have hundreds of folks if not thousand or so of staff that are on the grounds that are constantly perusing,” Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director

He added that the fair has hung up smoke-free signs at every entrance and made the designated smoking areas visible with large, bright-colored banners and benches for people to sit.

“Once you explain this is a family-friendly atmosphere they’re totally cool about finding a location that we’ve designated,” Hennessey said.

For 50 year smoker, Randy Small he said the smoking areas were inconvenient compared to last year, but better than having to leave the fairgrounds to light up.

Hennessey says this new rule is a way to meet in the middle, ensuring everyone has a home at the Great New York State Fair.