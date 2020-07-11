New social justice group, Rebirth SYR, hosts meet and greet in preparation of Monday’s protest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new group called, Rebirth SYR, is demanding police reform and social justice in the city of Syracuse. Rebirth SYR held a meeting on Saturday to prepare for a protest that is scheduled to take place in a few days.

The group, Last Chance for Change, met their goal on Friday of marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement for 40 consecutive days. This group, Rebirth SYR, is looking to continue that momentum, as they push for police reform and social justice.

Rebirth SYR met on Saturday afternoon at the Victory Temple Fellowship Church, ahead of their protest this week called “Occupy City Hall.” Saturday marked their second meet and greet as they continue to demand change.

“We hope to accomplish putting pressure, putting more pressure than ever, on the elected officials because their decision to rule on the people’s agenda comes the 16th of this week,” Mered Billue, Co-Founder of Rebirth SYR, said. “So on Thursday, we want to make sure that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, they see us so many times that they know that we are holding them accountable, and that we will be listening.”

The Occupy City Hall protest is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on both Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14, according to the group’s Facebook page.