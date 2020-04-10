Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

New State Department of Labor website launches Friday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, the state Department of Labor is rolling out an improved system for filing for unemployment as millions of Americans laid off or furloughed by the pandemic line up to receive benefits and help.

The entire system was shut down at 5 p.m. Thursday to begin some critical upgrades,  saying the experience should now be much more user friendly after the system would crash and lines would be inundated under the overwhelming demand. 

Some changes being made by the Cuomo administration include bypassing a phone certification, meaning people no longer have to call in and wait for hours to get connected with a supervisor if they have trouble, or if they made a mistake filling out their application online. Starting Friday, if there’s any information that’s left blank, you don’t have to call.  The department will call you within 72 hours.

The state is also facing a $10 to $15 billion shortfall, so about 80,000 state workers will have their pay raises deferred for 90 days, which totals about $50 million. 

“We think at this time, it makes sense to take a pause. The two percent raises don’t go in effect for at least 90 days. At 90 days, we’ll review it,” said Robert Mujica, Director of Budget.

Governor Cuomo said, “The options are you could do layoffs of state workers, option A. Option B, you could buy some time with freezing the raises to state workers. I choose option B.”

From now on, you’ll be able to file online from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow the labor department database to process applications.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected