New state law plans to expand alcohol sales to movie theaters

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Pretty soon, it may be easier to buy booze while visiting the big screen. Governor Andrew Cuomo is proposing a rule to make it easier for movie theaters to serve beer, wine, and other alcoholic drinks.
Under the current alcoholic beverage control law, movie theaters can only sell alcohol if they have full kitchens and tables inside screening rooms.
The goal of the change would be to give craft producers more retail outlets and more revenue for theaters.
