New state-proposed pothole program could bring smoother roads to the City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– We can all relate to a bumpy drive in the City of Syracuse, hitting pothole after pothole.

“They’re just terrible, you can’t avoid them.” angela mcdowell, driver

Now, Governor Kathy Hochul is looking to change that, proposing a $1 Billion ‘Operation Pave Our Potholes’ program in her recent budget proposal. The money would go toward fixing potholes all across the state, including the ones in our backyard.

“I mean we’re excited with the Governor’s proposal of the Pave Our Potholes initiative,” City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer, Corey Driscoll Dunham said. “We welcome any support and assistance we can get from the State to help improve our infrastructure.”

When it comes to potholes, they pop up quite often for a number of reasons.

“They might happen just naturally, they might happen because there was a cut in the road because of a utility repair or a water main break,” Dunham said.

Plus with the fluctuation in weather temperatures Syracuse has experienced so far this winter, potholes can get even worse. When water gets inside them and freezes it expands and makes the holes even bigger.

“We do have a machine that goes out, it applies a cold patch, so even though it’s cold out it doesn’t mean we can’t put some asphalt down. We do and then in the Springtime we’ll get to do some of those more permanent repairs,” Dunham said.

The City is hoping to use the proposed money from the state to fill more potholes and work on paving more roads, the best option to avoid potholes altogether, Dunham says.

In the meantime the City of Syracuse encourages you to report any potholes you come across by visiting their website, using the SYRCity Line app, or giving them a call at (315) 448-2489.