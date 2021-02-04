New street lights coming to part of I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation confirmed that beginning this spring, new street lights will be coming to a dark stretch of I-690.

It is the same area where a 51-year-old man was accidentally hit and killed by an SUV driven by Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim. There were no tickets or charges.

The lights will be placed from Midler Avenue to Thompson Road, as part of the DOT’s rehab of the Thompson Road Bridge.