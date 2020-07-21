New study says nearly 60% of kids lack healthy cardiorespiratory fitness

DALLAS, TEXAS (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 60% of American children don’t have healthy cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) according to a new study from the American Heart Association.

CRF is a key measure of physical fitness and overall health. It is also referred to as aerobic fitness, the body’s ability to supply oxygen to the muscles during activity.

“CRF is a single measure that shows how strong the heart, lungs and blood circulation are in children. Whereas measuring body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels tell us about each of these individual risk factors, measuring CRF provides a comprehensive assessment of a child’s overall health,” said Geetha Raghuveer, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, chair of the writing committee for the new scientific statement, a cardiologist at Children’s Mercy Hospital and professor of pediatrics at the University of Missouri, both in Kansas City, Missouri.

A healthy CRF means kids are more likely to live longer and be healthier adults.

Low CRF puts kids at an increased risk for premature heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure at younger ages, which increases the risk for premature death from heart disease and stroke as adults.

Studies have also found a link between CRF and school. Kids with better CRF generally perform better academically, think more clearly, have better mental health, and a higher sense of self-worth and life satisfaction.

Since the 1980s, studies have shown a downward trend for CRF among youth both in the U.S. and internationally. One of the biggest contributors to this trend is the decline of physical activity among children.

Kids are more sedentary than they were in the past, although it isn’t clear if being sedentary itself, or the lack of physical activity is the reason for lower CRF.

CRF can be improved with high-intensity interval training like regular sprinting coupled with periods of rest or low-intensity exercises. Sports like basketball, soccer, tennis, and swimming are great ways to improve CRF.

“Cardiorespiratory fitness is crucial for good heart and overall health both in childhood and as children become adults,” said Raghuveer. “We’ve got to get kids moving and engaged in regular physical activity, such as in any sports they enjoy. The best activity is the activity a child or teen likes and that is sustained for a longer period. The habits they learn when they’re young will directly benefit their health as they become adults,” said Raghuveer.

The study also found a connection of lower CRF in children from lower-income families.

Click here to read the full report.