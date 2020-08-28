New SUNY chancellor talks about his goals

(WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Dr. Jim Malatras officially starts his role as SUNY chancellor. He will serve as the leader of the university system, which has 64 campuses across the state.

The public may recognize Malatras from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus briefings.

He said in his new position, he will be focused on three things.

His first priority is the safe reopening of all SUNY campuses across the state. A big part of that is testing, specifically the idea of pooled surveillance testing.

SUNY Upstate Medical College — our world renowned Upstate medical facility — came up with this pool testing where it’s a saliva test where you can actually test multiple students and faculty at once and see if they’re positive or negative for COVID. New SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

For the long-term, he hopes to have a focus on improving the student experience on campus.

He also wants to get more quality access to our students through opportunity programs and other types of programs.