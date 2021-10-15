New symptomatic COVID-19 testing site opens in City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When Nicole Thibodeaux’s daughter woke up under the weather, she knew she couldn’t send her to school without a negative COVID-19 test, but this time she was grateful for a new testing center.

“It’s really hard to get into WellNow, it has ridiculous wait times everyone’s trying to get in for school and get their kids tested and she can’t go back until she got tested so getting her in as quick as I could was a big priority and I was lucky enough that they had opened today and had openings,” Thibodeaux said.

Onondaga County partnered with Quadrant Laboratories to open a new COVID-19 testing center for symptomatic patients inside the vacant showroom on the Heritage Dealership property on West Genesee Street in the City of Syracuse Friday.

The new testing site comes as many parents across the county have struggled to find available appointments since the school year started and more kids are being sent home to quarantine due to exposure.

“We all recognize there is an unmet need in the community for access to COVID testing and very quickly we pivoted to finding a space for the community to come and test,” President of Quadrant Laboratories, Rita Romano said.

The PCR test is a self-administered saliva swab with results back in 24-48 hours.

For new mom, Cierra Kelley, the clinic helped her to put her mind at ease after her five-month-old baby developed a bad cough.

“I mean I didn’t even know they did infant testing. I was just shooting in the dark but it is good that they’re taking the precautions to make sure that the younger generation is safe as well,” she said.

The testing site is open Monday-Friday 9 am-12 pm. To register for an appointment click here.