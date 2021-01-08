New Syracuse PBA President talks about changes coming up for Syracuse Police Department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)-- With President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in just 12 days, Interfaith Works of Central New York is hoping for major changes to immigration policy that will directly impact the number of refugees that will build roots in the local area.

The organization has been serving refugees for the last 40 years by providing immediate and post-settlement services through its Center for New Americans program. Beth Broadway, president and CEO of the organization, says recent years have brought many new challenges.