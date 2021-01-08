SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Big changes will be coming in 2021 for the Syracuse Police Department, revolving around training officers to deescalate situations, reducing the amount of force they use, and building public trust in police. Another big change? For the first time in 26 years, they have a new union boss. Christie Casciano sat down with Officer Joseph Moran for his first interview as PBA President.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Second stimulus check: IRS gives new guidance on missing payments
- South Texas border congressman criticizes state for ‘slow’ rollout of COVID-19 vaccines
- Interfaith Works of Central New York is hopeful for Biden-Harris administration
- New Syracuse PBA President talks about changes coming up for Syracuse Police Department
- Lawmakers urge Twitter to join other social media platforms, suspend Trump’s account indefinitely
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App