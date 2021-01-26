New team of officers looking to tackle gun violence in the City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One thousand and three — pretty big number, right? That is how many times gunfire rang out in the City of Syracuse in 2020, which is double the city’s number in 2019.

As our community continues to mourn lives lost due to COVID-19, Syracuse’s other epidemic didn’t fade away: gun violence. But, there’s hope for change with a new team of officers dedicated to decreasing gun crimes and raising community perception.

This new team of officers hit the streets in September, including a gun detecting K9 partner, laser-focused on reversing the trend. That new team is called the Gun Violence Suppression Detail. Whenever there is a shooting, they are on it and work to prevent another one from happening.

We’re dedicated to suppressing gun violence. We’re going out, targeting individuals we know to have firearms in their possession. We try to take them off the community streets. Lt. Don Patti with the Syracuse Police Gun Violence Suppression Detail

And they are having success through traffic stops, intelligence gathering, social media, and tips. They have done the following, so far:

267 felony arrests

458 misdemeanor arrests

Seized 19 guns with 35 suspected gunman

Rounded up $32,000 and hundreds of dollars in illegal drugs

Over time, these officers want to build trust.

The Law Offices of Jose Perez recently invited the officers to help pass out gifts to children, as the team works to mend community relationships.

With increased scrutiny of many police officer’s actions, each team member has been carefully chosen and screened. Training is a huge part of the playbook for the Gun Violence Suppression Detail.

You have to adapt in order to complete the task you’re given. Our task is suppressing gun violence, and the way I adapt to that and my team members adapt to that is through training. If you train the officers up and you give them expectations, it’s tough for them to fall if their hearts are in the right spot. Lt. Don Patti with the Syracuse Police Gun Violence Suppression Detail

If you have an illegal gun tip for the team, you can always send it anonymously via Tip 411.