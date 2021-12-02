New tech training programs are coming to CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The push is on to get more diverse talent into workforce here in Central New York.

New tech training programs are coming to Central New York to help support the Syracuse surge innovative. The goal is to get a more diverse group of people employed in coding, cyber security, call center jobs and high tech manufacturing.

“The purpose of this innovative is to bring more diverse talent into Syracuse employers and Syracuse businesses to really find the people who already have some of these skills but need the training, the access, and the support to get into these jobs and be successful,” says Aimee Durfee, director of Workforce Innovation at CenterState CEO.

Through this innovative CenterState CEO is bringing together employers and job seekers with Le Moyne College, SUNY EOC, and other partners to train people for these roles.

“We’re specifically targeting jobs that are in high demand, that are good paying jobs, and we’re giving people the tools, the training, the support, the stipends, and all of the things that they need to be successful,” says Durfee.

The programs will target a workforce of nearly 300 residents connecting them to training and jobs over the next year.

Durfee added, “We’re specifically targeting women and people of color to participate in these programs because we know that these industries are not as diverse as they could be.”

The programs will help participants with help for resume writing, interviewing skills, and how to manage the application process. The programs are being funded with help from public and private funds from Syracuse, Onondaga County, Work Train funder collaborative, and JPMorgan Chase Foundation. Many of these training programs will offer participants stipends through investments made by the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the city of Syracuse.

The training programs and career opportunities include, Surge Coding Apprenticeship, Digital Customer Service, Surge Advanced Manufacturing, Le Moyne College Undergraduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Fundamentals or Computer Programming and Careers in Code, Hack Upstate.

Click here for more information on all the programs.