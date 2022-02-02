New test to stay program for Onondaga County schools not as beneficial as it once appeared

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It seemed like a no-brainer when Jordan-Elbridge Superintendent James Froio learned of the Test to Stay program. Keeping students in the classroom is his top priority, but since implementing it in his schools he’s realized it’s not all that it was cracked up to be.

That’s because as schools were putting plans in place contact tracing rules were rapidly changing, no longer requiring schools to quarantine as many students.

“The fact that the rules have changed, it changed the expectations for how many students this would really impact,” Superintendent Mark Potter of Liverpool Central Schools said.

The Test to Stay program was designed for unvaccinated asymptomatic students who came in contact with the virus in school. The idea was to keep those students in the classroom and test them each day instead of making them quarantine at home. The program only applies to students who are unvaccinated since vaccinated students who are exposed to the virus do not need to quarantine.

Both Superintendent Froio and Superintendent Potter agree that most of their students don’t meet these criteria to be eligible for the program since most of their positive cases happen outside the school. They’ve also seen a drastic decrease in the number of positive cases as we begin to slowly come out of the winter surge.

“The reality is we were quarantining close to 100 or 125 kids a week and now the third week after this was implemented, the third week of January, the fourth week of January we dropped down to about 10 kids per week,” Potter said.

That’s why Superintendent Potter has decided to not go through with fully implementing the plan in his district, but urges parents to reach out if they feel their child qualifies.

As for Superintendent Froio he already implemented the plan and said it hasn’t had a big impact so far, adding that the program fails to allow students to participate in after-school activities.

“You can go to school, but you can’t participate in whatever activity it is that you love as a student and that really needs to change,” Froio said.

He’s now calling on Onondaga County and the State Department of Health to recognize these flaws and make changes.