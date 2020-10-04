New tiger arrives at Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the arrival of their new female Amur tiger. 

According to the zoo’s Twitter account, the female Amur tiger, Zeya, was brought to Syracuse to meet the zoo’s male Amur tiger, Thimbu. 

The pairing of the two Amur tigers was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Zeya must quarantine for 30 days before she meets Thimbu.

The zoo says they are keeping their paws crossed for future cubs.

