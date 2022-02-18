SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)

The combination of gusty winds and snow squalls will make for tough travel across parts of Central New York Saturday. Here are the key takeaways:

All of Central New York gets a 15 to 30 minutes burst of snow Saturday morning

Lake effect sets up north of Syracuse by midday

Heaviest snow Saturday over Tug Hill

Lake effect drifts toward Syracuse late afternoon/evening

Strong winds create near zero visibility in any squalls

The video above will give you an approximate timing of the squalls across Central New York Friday.

