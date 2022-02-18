SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)
The combination of gusty winds and snow squalls will make for tough travel across parts of Central New York Saturday. Here are the key takeaways:
- All of Central New York gets a 15 to 30 minutes burst of snow Saturday morning
- Lake effect sets up north of Syracuse by midday
- Heaviest snow Saturday over Tug Hill
- Lake effect drifts toward Syracuse late afternoon/evening
- Strong winds create near zero visibility in any squalls
The video above will give you an approximate timing of the squalls across Central New York Friday.
