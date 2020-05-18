Live Now
Governor Cuomo Delivers COVID-19 Briefing in Buffalo

New tobacco control measures go into effect in New York State Monday

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. North Carolina’s top prosecutor expanded his efforts to halt e-cigarette sales to teens on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, by suing eight more manufacturers of vaping products. Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general in the traditionally tobacco-friendly state, said he is filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies in an announcement timed to grab attention during the first week of school. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New tobacco control measures go into effect Monday.

As of Monday, May 18, the sale of all tobacco products in pharmacies and the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes is prohibited throughout New York State.

The provision was a part of the New York State budget.

