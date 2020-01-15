New traffic light in Clay symbol of continued growth for the town

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people have been writing into the Your Stories line after noticing that a traffic light popped up right outside of the brand new Brooklyn Pickle in the town Clay.

We’re told the traffic in and around that intersection was simply outgrowing the road. But that information led NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc to a bigger story, about the developments in the town of Clay.

For decades, the town of Clay has brought in thousands of families and plenty of business. A population growing so fast, it’s expected to reach 60,000 people by the next census count.

“Our industrial base is growing, as well as the commercial base, which supplements the residential base. So it’s all flowing together very nicely at this point,” said David Hess, a Council Member for the town of Clay.

“It is in close proximity to the city of Syracuse. However, you have a little bit of that rural feeling, you’re not quite as crowded, yet you have everything you want basically at your doorstep,” said Damian Ulatowski, Supervisor for the Town of Clay.

Ulatowski says land goes fast here since there’s lots of it and it doesn’t take much to build on it. That’s in comparison to Syracuse, for example, where for some areas, developers may have to do some remediation. That means you have to clean up before you dig in. But most of the land in Clay is a clean slate for construction.

“Lately, what the trend seems to be, we’ve had a lot more restaurants and even some retail. Compared to maybe ten years ago it was a lot of single-family housing,” said Mark Territo, Commissioner of Planning and Development, the town of Clay.

And that growth will only continue, with a massive warehouse and distribution center creating around 1,000 local jobs set to come to Morgan Rd. this spring. One of the largest opportunities yet to come to Clay.

“We’re hoping that’s going to have a nice benefit, not only for the jobs it creates, but you’ll need restaurants for the people that work there. You’ll need shopping, gas stations, and probably even more housing, too,” Territo said.

As for the traffic light on Buckley Rd.? It’ll be fully in service starting Jan. 16th. The county paid more than $100,000 to put it up, and a county spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 the owners of Brooklyn Pickle will be paying for a portion of that. They also say the county has the right of way for part of the property owned by the restaurant, as they know more development will be coming there soon.

