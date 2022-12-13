SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Salina will be getting a new trash service coming to the area January 1, 2023.

The new program will be automated for the five-year contract and will require residents to use supplied garbage cans for their garbage and recycling, provided by Syracuse Haulers.

According to the Town of Salina, the new trash service will have a positive impact on the town due to the following:

Uniformity throughout the Town

Environmental impact – (litter reduction)

New Trucks will be used throughout the town

Safety of the residents (rolling of cart instead of lifting and dragging)

Increase recycling numbers due to container volume and every resident will have a container to promote recycling

Bird and rodent control

Residents in the town will receive two 95-gallon carts, one for trash and one for single stream recycling (all recycled material goes in one bin).

The new rule is to place carts out after 5:00 p.m. the night before or by 6:00 a.m. at the curbside on your regular pickup day. Current pick-up days will remain the same as they are now.

The town advises residents to place the carts with the handle facing their home and to keep carts away from any hazards such as mailboxes, lampposts, vehicles etc. Separate these carts at least five feet from one another or at opposite sides of your driveway

The town advises residents to keep track of this equipment and report any wear and tear to Syracuse Haulers at (315) 426-6771.

Abuse which includes fire, paint damages, vehicle crushing, or loss of the equipment would be charged at a rate of $125 per cart to replacement and switch out of the damaged cart(s).

The Town of Salina is currently accepting Blue Bin returns.

Broken and unbroken blue bins are being collected at the Town of Salina Department of Public Works (601 Factory Rd. Syracuse) between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout December and January.

Broken bins will be recycled. Intact bins will be recycled and reused.