New trial date set for former doctor Robert Neulander, accused of killing wife

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robert Neulander, the former doctor who is accused of killing his wife, Leslie, in their DeWitt home in 2015, will face a new jury starting on June 1, 2020.

Neulander remains free on $1 million bail, but continues to wear a GPS ankle monitoring bracelet. Any travel out of Onondaga County must be approved by the judge.

His attorney did request that Neulander be allowed to travel for Thanksgiving, but the judge asked for a written request.

Last month, Neulander was granted a new trial by the state’s highest court, upholding a lower court’s decision.

The now 68-year-old was convicted of killing his wife, Leslie, at their home in DeWitt in 2015, nearly three years after her death. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison.

The conviction was immediately challenged over allegations of juror misconduct. A juror was accused of using her cell phone to send text messages during the trial.

Before sentencing, Onondaga County Court Judge Thomas Miller was asked to review the alleged misconduct, but decided not to overturn Neulander’s conviction.

Neulander’s attorney appealed that decision, asking an appellate court to review the case and ensure the former doctor received a fair trial.

In June 2018, the court narrowly decided to grant Neulander a new trial. The former prominent doctor was allowed out of prison on bail after serving about three years at Elmira Correctional Facility.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick was allowed to appeal to the state’s highest court, which heard the case in September 2019.

The seven judge panel unanimously agreed with the decision to order a new trial.

