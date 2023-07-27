JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention all runners, bikers and swimmers! There’s a new triathlon that’s coming to Central New York that you might want to compete in.

The “Onondaga Man” is a new long-distance triathlon coming to CNY on June 1, 2024 at Jamesville Beach State Park. This will be the first triathlon held at the state park since the departure of the Ironman 70.3 Syracuse in 2018.

According to Race Director, Coach Mark Wilson, local triathletes missed the Ironman race and had several people reach out to see if there was any possibility of bringing the race back. After several phone calls and applications to the Town of LaFayette and Onondaga County Parks, permission was granted in March 2023.

Mark Wilson is the owner of Wilson Endurance Sports, LLC, which will produce the race. Wilson Endurance Sports is based out of Cassadaga, N.Y., and is run by him and his wife Tonia, who now produce 19 running and multi-sport events across New York State, and one race in Connecticut.

According to Tonia Wilson, the venue has remained a terrific place to hold a triathlon with swimming 1.2 miles within the Jamesville Reservoir followed by a 56-mile bike loop encompassing three counties; Onondaga, Madison, and Cortland and ending with a 13.1 mile run on the roads neighboring Jamesville Beach Park.

Coach Mark has been a full-time triathlon and endurance sports coach for over 25 years and he and his wife Tonia Wilson are honored to bring back a race for the community.

“Tonia and I are honored and privileged to be hosting this inaugural event; the athletes know what they want, and this venue is perfect for multi-sport. We look forward to spending time in Jamesville and the surrounding area, connecting with local athletes and businesses to create a smashing success for 2024 and beyond,” states Mark Wilson.

These events are open to multi-sport beginners and experienced triathletes of all ages and levels. The race welcomes athletes from all over the Northeast and will be limited to 300 participants.

Tonia Wilson notes “With the relay team option, these races are truly for anyone that just wants to get outside, challenge themselves, and have a lot of fun. And, with no cut-off times, it keeps it relaxed and enjoyable knowing that you go at your own pace and the finish line will be there waiting for you. We invite everyone to participate or volunteer, and spectators are always welcome and appreciated.”

Registration for the race is now open, and currently, Wilson Endurance Sports is actively seeking sponsors and vendors for June 2024.

Registration includes a free race t-shirt, finisher medal, fully supported bike and run course, post-race food, and overall and age group awards. A portion of the registration fees will also be donated back to the Jamesville-Dewitt Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Maps of the race can be seen below, courtesy of Wilson Endurance Sports. Visit CoachMarkWilson.com for more information