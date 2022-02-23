EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It started off like a normal ride home from school for students in the East Syracuse Minoa School District.

Bus driver, Jay Leo used his arm to stop two students from getting off the bus. He noticed, through the mirrors on the bus, a car was passing the stopped bus on the right side. In video from the bus, released by the district we can see the moments the car passed the bus.

“They hit my mailbox and went right back on the road and just kept going,” explained Jennifer Blowey, the mother of the two students getting dropped off.

Blowey watched it all happened as she was waiting for her children to come home from school. She said the two were shaken up by it all, but thanks to Jay Leo they were not hurt.

As they were getting off the bus, Leo had an important reminder for all the students.

“That’s always why you check your step before you get off the bus,” Leo said in the school bus video to the students. “Check your steps guys. Have a good night.”

They did because of his experience and quick action.

“He did everything right to keep our kids safe,” Blowey said with gratitude.

While it’s part of his job, he is grateful he was in the position to act quickly as the outcome could have been much different if he did not.

“It’s good to know that I helped someone and I try to help someone everyday.” Jay Leo, East Syracuse Minoa School District Bus Driver

The community is better and safer for it.

Last week, Manlius Police located the driver and vehicle. Stephen Fatta, 31, was issued multiple traffic tickets including failing to stop for a school bus and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.