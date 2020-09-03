New water playground coming to Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego will be getting a new water playground next spring.

The former baseball field next to Breitbeck Park will be turned into a fully accessible water playground that will include a large flash flood water bucket, numerous types of ground sprays, several interactive play stations, along with other custom and thematic features.

“Our new water playground will bring another great feature to the City of Oswego, providing another unique amenity for our neighbors. The water playground, designed for young children, will give our youth a safe, fun area to play and will serve as another way to get children outdoors, exercising, making friends and experiencing our community for themselves,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “The new playground also adds to our progress being made along the waterfront, complementing our new basketball courts and other new improvements to Breitbeck Park and our waterfront area.”

Construction started this week on the site, and a grand opening is set for spring 2021.