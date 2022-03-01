SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The launch of an Atlas Rocket at Cape Canaveral Tuesday afternoon was the first step of putting another weather satellite in earth’s orbit.

The satellite, GOES-18, ends up in an orbit 22,300 miles above the surface of the earth. This orbit causes the satellite to rotate around the earth at the same rate the earth is turning. In other words, the GOES-18 satellite ends up over the same spot of the globe all of the time.

An artist rendering shows the GOES-T weather satellite in orbit, looking at Earth’s clouds. (Image courtesy NOAA)

Among other things, GOES-18 will better detect heavy rain and help improve hurricane and tornado forecasts.

After some testing, GOES 18 shifts into an orbit that puts it above the West Coast. There is already an upgraded satellite, GOES-16, that watches the weather on the East Coast of the United States. That satellite provides the images you see during the Storm Team weathercasts.

The GOES-18 satellite becomes fully optional in January 2023.