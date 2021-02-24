New WellNow Urgent Care opens in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WellNow Urgent Care has opened its newest center in Syracuse. The new facility, located at 1600 Erie Boulevard E., will be open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to treat non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses with no appointment necessary.

The new center in Syracuse will provide timely service for ailments such as sprains, burns, colds and allergies while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. COVID-19 testing, including rapid testing and antibody testing, is also offered, with patients welcome to book an appointment online.

It also has a dedicated space for a wide range of occupational medicine services including DOT/19A physicals, Workers’ Compensation assistance, respirator fit exams, and audiometry. WellNow offers a partnership for area businesses to develop custom occupational medicine programs to fit their employees’ needs.

“We’re proud to partner with local businesses to support the health and safety of their workers,” said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care. “Providing accessible and convenient care to the community is our top priority, particularly as people look for safe ways to return to Spring sports and travel while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”

WellNow Urgent Care has more than 85 centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan. A full list of WellNow centers can be found at WellNow.com/locations.