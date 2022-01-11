NEW: What is the potential for an East Coast storm this weekend?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Central New York is finally starting to see more consistent winter weather in the new year thanks to some lake effect and even some arctic air. Come the end of the upcoming weekend we could be throwing an East Coast storm into the mix.

We’ll say right now (as of Tuesday evening) a storm in Central New York Sunday night is a possibility but not a certainty .

Here is what we have going in our favor heading into the weekend…..

ARCTIC AIR IN PLACE:

After a respite mid-week with seasonable temperatures in the mid-30s, the arctic express returns for Friday and Saturday. In fact, Saturday’s high only looks to be in the single digits. It could be our coldest day in three years!

While the core of the coldest air pulls out by Sunday, our temperatures to end the weekend and start early next week still look to be in the 20s, plenty cold enough for snow

TROUGH IN PLACE:

After enduring a ridge of high pressure in the Eastern United States and near record warm December temperatures, we have seen a change in the pattern here in the East. Jet stream winds have taken more of a dip to the south which is first and foremost allowing the colder air to make visits into the Northeast.

The other thing a trough in the upper atmosphere does is provide energy to help spin up storm systems down at the ground level.

So those two things are helpful for getting a storm but there are still some question marks which add up to some uncertainty.

DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS:

Sure, arctic air and a trough in the East are great for those looking for storm but we have to look deeper into what is happening up in the atmosphere.

While a trough is a big picture view of what is happening in a large part of the atmosphere, knowing what is going on with smaller pieces of energy within the trough are even more important.

Right now, we are keying in on two of these ‘pieces’ of jet stream winds aloft energy heading into the weekend. One drops into the middle part of the country Saturday then heads to the coast on Sunday. A second is moving into the Great Lakes on Sunday.

Earlier in the week our computer models were keeping these two smaller systems separate and there was either no storm or one too far to the east to be a factor for Central New York.

However, all of our computer model data that came in Tuesday afternoon was much slower with the first piece of energy, allowing it to interact with the Great Lakes energy and presto the models began to project a storm along the East Coast.

Just to emphasis again, any talk of storm track or potential snowfall is pure speculation at this point, but it has our attention and we will be following the data and trends even more closely as we head closer to the weekend. The timing of the energy at the jet stream level will be key to what happens.

Stay tuned.