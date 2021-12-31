New Year’s Eve celebration returns to Marriott Syracuse Downtown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The biggest party of the year returned Friday night at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown to ring in 2022.

Despite record-breaking COVID-19 cases across Onondaga County and New York State, around 650 guests attended the New Year’s Eve celebration.

In order to comply with Governor Kathy Hochul’s state mandate, the hotel chose to require proof of vaccination for everyone, including staff and vendors instead of requiring masks.

NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore spoke with the hotel’s General Manager, Jon Mathews, Friday morning who shared there had been some last-minute cancellations.

“We’re a little smaller than our normal New Year’s Eve for a couple of reasons, one we introduced the proof of vaccination requirement, interestingly the cancellations weren’t really driven by that. We’ve had overwhelming response to that, but obviously there’s concerns out in the community, so we have seen some cancellations this year,” Mathews said.

Aside from requiring proof of vaccination the hotel has added hand sanitizer stations, electrostatic disinfection, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

When asked whether he believes this event could be a super spreader, Mathews said “not really,” adding, “we’re following the public health guidance and they’re epidemiologists and virologists and experts and I’m not and they’ve told us the safe way to conduct business is to do one of these two options so that’s what we’re doing.”

The party is spread out across the hotel’s three ballrooms beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. Saturday morning.