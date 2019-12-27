New Year’s Eve parties that won’t stop: Bars in Central New York that will be open past 2 a.m.

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Four bars in downtown Syracuse and a few other places around Central New York will be open and able to sell alcohol past the usual 2 a.m. closing time on New Year’s Eve.

Establishments had to apply for an All-Night Permit in order to remain open past the normal closing hours. Permits were approved by local police based on the licensee’s disciplinary history and whether adequate security plans are in place.

Below are the establishments that were approved for an All-Night Permit:

Onondaga County

Trexx nightclub

The Penny Pub

Wild Will’s Saloon

Orbis Lounge

Cortland County

Red Jug Pub

Madison County

Yellow Brick Road Casino

Point Place Casino

Oneida County

Turning Stone Resort Casino

Nothin’ Fancy Country Rock Saloon

No all-night permits were approved for Oswego and Cayuga Counties.



