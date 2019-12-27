New Year’s Eve parties that won’t stop: Bars in Central New York that will be open past 2 a.m.

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Four bars in downtown Syracuse and a few other places around Central New York will be open and able to sell alcohol past the usual 2 a.m. closing time on New Year’s Eve.

Establishments had to apply for an All-Night Permit in order to remain open past the normal closing hours. Permits were approved by local police based on the licensee’s disciplinary history and whether adequate security plans are in place.

Below are the establishments that were approved for an All-Night Permit:

Onondaga County

  • Trexx nightclub
  • The Penny Pub
  • Wild Will’s Saloon
  • Orbis Lounge

Cortland County

  • Red Jug Pub

Madison County

  • Yellow Brick Road Casino
  • Point Place Casino

Oneida County

  • Turning Stone Resort Casino
  • Nothin’ Fancy Country Rock Saloon

No all-night permits were approved for Oswego and Cayuga Counties.

