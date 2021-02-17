New York adds a week to hunting season

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wednesday announced it would extend the deer hunting season for hunters using bows and muzzle loaders from December 26, 2021 through January 1 of 2022.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to capitalize on the growing interest in hunting, we’re excited to announce that beginning this December, the Holiday Deer Hunt will provide new opportunities for New Yorkers and visiting hunters to venture afield during a time when families and friends are gathered together for the holidays and students are home on school break,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The extended season is also a great time for younger hunters to go afield with experienced mentors and nurture their knowledge and skills as responsible members of the hunting community.”

The DEC says the expanded hunting season applies only to New York’s Southern Zone.

The DEC says hunters must purchase a bow hunting or muzzle loading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader seasons and may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons.