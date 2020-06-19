New York adds jobs but has a long way to go to get to pre-pandemic levels

Live Now
Syracuse Diocese discusses bankruptcy and matters related to the Child Victims Act

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York Labor Department reported Thursday 137,300 private-sector jobs were added to the economy in May, bringing the state’s unemployment rate to 14,5 % down from 15.3 % in April.

But the same report shows New York has a long way to go to reach pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels of employment.

The labor department provided numbers that showed how many jobs various metro areas in New York lost from May of 2019 through May of 2020.

Not on that graph is New York City and its suburban counties which saw a combined job loss over that period of almost 1.3 million jobs lost.

The sector of the New York economy that was hardest hit was as you might have guessed was what the labor department calls the leisure and hospitality sector.

The second largest number of job losses were in the category of trade, transportation, and utilities.

200,400 of those job losses were in retail, with 71,500 of those lost jobs being in stores specializing in clothing and accessories.

