New York allows orange zone restaurants to operate under yellow zone restrictions

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at an outside table as a table inside sits empty at Serafina Ludlow restaurant in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WETM) – New York is allowing all restaurants that are impacted by orange zone restrictions to reopen under yellow zone guidelines, according to a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The decision comes after a ruling in Erie County that allowed orange zone restaurants to open with the yellow zone guidelines.

STATEMENT FROM COUNSEL TO THE GOVERNOR KUMIKI GIBSON ON STATE SUPREME COURT DECISION IN ERIE COUNTY RELATED TO INDOOR DINING “A court decision yesterday temporarily granted a select few restaurants located within an Orange Zone in Erie County the ability to resume indoor dining under the rules governing Yellow Zones. We are reviewing the decision. While that process is ongoing, to ensure uniformity and fairness, all restaurants operating in Orange Zones can now operate under rules governing Yellow Zones. We disagree with the court’s decision and its impact on public health as Federal CDC data clearly demonstrates indoor dining increases COVID-19 spread. From the start of this pandemic, the State has acted based on facts and the advice of public health experts, and we will continue that approach.”

Yellow zone restaurant restrictions allow indoor and outdoor dining, a 4-person maximum per table, and bars and restaurants close at 10:00 PM for on-premises consumption.