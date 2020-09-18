New York announces starting dates for several small game hunting seasons

(WSYR-TV) — New York State’s DEC has announced the opening dates for several small game hunting seasons.

Some are starting as soon as the end of next week.

Special Waterfowl Hunting for youth, active-duty and veterans

Hunting seasons for waterfowl — ducks, geese and brant — start in early October in many parts of the state.

However, there are opportunities for youth hunters to get an early start in different regions of New York State:

Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 in the Northeast and Southeast zones

Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 in the Lake Champlain zone

Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 in the Western Zone

Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 in the Long Island zone

Special hunting opportunities for active-duty military personnel and veterans are as followed:

Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 in Northeast zone

Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 in the Southeast zone

Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 in Western zone

Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 in Long Island zone

Ruffed Grouse Hunting

Ruffed grouse hunting starts on Oct. 1 and runs through the last day of February in most areas of the state.

In Northern New York, the season starts on Sept. 20.

In New York City and Long Island, the season is closed.

Pheasant Hunting

Approximately 30,000 adult pheasants will be released on lands open to public hunting for the upcoming fall season.

The hunting season dates are as followed:

Oct. 1 in Northern and Eastern portions of New York

Oct. 17 in Central and Western portions of New York

Oct. 1 on Long Island

In Western New York, the youth pheasant hunt weekend is Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

In Northern and Eastern New York, the youth pheasant hunt weekend is Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.

On Long Island, the youth pheasant hunt weekend is on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

Squirrel, Rabbit and Hare Hunting

Squirrel season started on Sept. 1 in Upstate New York and will begin Nov. 1 on Long Island.

Rabbit hunting starts on Oct. 1 in Upstate New York and on Nov. 1 on Long Island.

Snowshoe hare or varying hare season starts Oct. 1 in the Northern Zone. Hare hunters in the Southern Zone, where the season starts in late fall or early winter, are encouraged to report their observations to the DEC.

Wild Turkey Hunting

According to the DEC, turkey hunters can expect to see more birds this fall.

Season dates for the fall are as followed:

Oct. 1 to Oct. 14 — Northern Zone

Oct. 17 to Oct. 30 — Southern Zone

Oct. 21 to Dec. 4 in Suffolk County, Long Island

The statewide season bag limit is one bird of either gender.

Hunting hours are from sunrise to sunset.