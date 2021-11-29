New York Army National Guard promotes Manlius resident

LATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Army National Guard awarded Jay Symonds, a Manlius resident, with a new rank of sergeant major on Wednesday, November 24.

Symonds began his service in 1997 after enlisting in the New York Army National Guard and was trained as a combat engineer. Soon after, he joined the 204th Engineer Battalion in Binghamton, N.Y. After serving as team leader, section leader, and platoon sergeant, Symonds became the first sergeant — the highest ranking enlisted soldier — of the 827th Engineer Company. Symonds was deployed to Afghanistan with the same company in 2010.

Now, Symonds serves in the New York Army National Guard’s installations and environment office. Symonds is also a lieutenant in the Manlius Fire Department and a certified paramedic and firefighter instructor.